Mike Oquaye Is Acting President of Ghana

Speaker of Parliament Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye is now the acting President of Ghana.



He took the oath of the office of the president and was sworn in by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo on Sunday, 21 January 2018.



He will act as President in the absence of President Nana Akufo-Addo who is in Liberia to attend the swearing in ceremony of footballer turned president George Oppong Weah. He is expected to return to the country on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is currently in the UK for medical attention which has left a vacuum at the presidency necessitating the swearing-in of Prof Oquaye to fill the void.



The ceremony is in accordance with Article 60(11) and (12) of the 1992 Constitution which puts the Speaker of Parliament as the next in line in the event that the President and the Vice President are not available to execute presidential functions in the country.





