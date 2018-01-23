Nana B Visits Injured Youth Organizer, Reiterates Commitment To Establish Welfare Fund For NPP Youth

Related Stories The Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and National Youth Organiser hopeful of the NPP, Nana Boakye (Nana B), has once again emphasized his pledge to establish a comprehensive welfare fund to support the youth of the NPP if given the mandate as the next National Youth Organiser.



Nana B visited Charles Adusei Brentuo, the constituency youth organizer for New Edubiase constituency who had a terrible motor accident during the 2016 campaign season. Deeply hit by the predicament of the New Edubiase 'youth commander', Nana B expressed his resolve to see through the setting up of a Welfare Fund for the NPP youth.



Nana-B, a strong advocate for youth empowerment has been pushing strongly for the NPP to pay special attention to the youth who sustained various forms of injuries, brutalities, accidents while campaigning and working for the party.



He acknowledged that while the party leadership may be in Accra and other regional capitals, it is the youth who storm various communities, villages and hide outs to reach electorates.



Widows and children of deceased NPP activists he revealed, would be catered for by the welfare fund.



Nana B also showered praise on the MP for New Edubiase and Deputy Minister for Agric for his enormous contributions towards providing quality healthcare for his Youth organizer.