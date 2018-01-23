Dr. Okoe Boye Urges Police Service To Equip Themselves Technologically

Related Stories Dr. Okoe Boye, NPP Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, has advised political figures in the country to desist from politicking the incident that happened at the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters over the weekend.



A Police Officer was shot dead on Sunday when some suspected armed robbers broke into the Police station.



The armed robbers numbering about seven - six being Ghanaians and one Nigerian - reportedly freed their colleagues at the Kwabenya Police Cell and absconded after gunning down the Police Officer.



In the meantime, a search for the cell breakers is ongoing as the Police have mounted investigations into the incident to arrest the perpetrators.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Okoe Boye called on the Police Service to adopt new ways to clamp down on criminals in the country.



According to him, the Police must become sophisticated in their approach and equip themselves technologically so that they can match criminals boot for boot.



He wondered how armed robbers could storm a Police station and there’s no alternative technological approach to combat their actions.



Dr. Okoe Boye recounted that perhaps the incident could have been abated if there was an alarm system networking all the Police stations in the capital so one could have pressed it immediately to call for back up.



To him, the time has come for the Police Service to learn new technological ways to combat crime and not only rely on their usual approach to it.



He also advised politicians, socio-economic commentators and the nation's leaders to stop playing politics with the issue by making references to past incidents just to score political points.



“The least all of us can do is to see how the Police Service can become a better institution than to see the political weight and capital which can be sent to party headquarters”, he said.



Also commenting on the issue on Kokrokoo, NDC Communicator Ernest Brogya Gyamfi shared similar views, adding that the Police Service should be well resourced with adequate equipment and other necessities to counter attacks by criminals.



He expressed condolences over the demise of the Police Officer and was worried about the unfortunate incident, therefore calling on the government and the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to up their game and ensure the safety of Ghanaians and themselves.