I Fully Support GUTA! - Dr Nduom

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom has backed calls by the Ghana Union of Trades Association (GUTA) to stop management of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) from making amendments to Act 865.



According to media reports, "Greater Accra Regional Branch Of The Ghana Union of Trades Association (GUTA) has called on the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop management of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to make changes to Act 865 section 27”.



“We wish to tell the central government that if the GIPC goes ahead and make changes to Act 865 section 27 that seeks the protection of the Ghanaian trader, this is how the traders will react to the law if passed,” the GUTA further said.



A statement signed by the Greater Regional Secretary of GUTA and copied to Today on Saturday, January 19, 2018 stressed that the Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana Union of GUTA with the support of the trading public shall revolt against the government, if Mr. Yofi Grant is given the nod to make changes to the said section of the GIPC Act 865 section (27).



The statement stressed that “we shall urge all traders by every means possible to protect their businesses else there will be no trading community for the indigenous Ghanaian “because businesses will be taken over by foreigners.”



The Greater Accra Regional branch of GUTA in the statement therefore, called on government to treat this issue with a posture of urgency when GIPC presents the redrafted Act 865 section 27 of the law.



It urged government to give a second thought and think of Ghanaians first.



And re-echoing the concerns of the Trades group, the flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr. Nduom, in a facebook post on his wall, asked government to heed the plea of GUTA, saying "I fully support GUTA".