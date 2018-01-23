Akufo-Addo Returns Home; Professor Oquaye's Time As President Ends

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has returned to Ghana after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Liberia's President George Oppong Weah on Monday.



He was welcomed back home by the Acting President, Professor Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament.



The swearing-in of the Speaker to act as president was necessitated by the absence of both Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia within the jurisdiction.



He took the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in compliance with clauses 11 and 12 of Article 60 of the 1992 Constitution, as well as a Supreme Court ruling asking speakers of parliament to take the oath and be sworn in as president anytime the president and his vice are out of the country.



The president had left for Liberia to attend the inauguration ceremony of president-elect of that country, George Oppong Weah and Vice President Dr Bawumia was also in London on medical leave.



Also present to welcome the President back to the country were Senior Minister, Osarfo Maafo and Chief of Staff Frema Opare.



Akufo-Addo on George Weah's inauguration as President



President Nana Addo remarked that the inauguration of George Weah as Liberia's president “is an extremely important development in Liberian history, and in West African history.”



“For us, in West Africa, I think the democratic consolidation that so many of us are seeking is taking place, and, that democracy is gradually being entrenched stronger and stronger in the body politic of our different states,” he added.



Akufo-Addo hailed for punctuality



Contrary to reports on social media especially by elements of the opposition NDC to mock the president for sitting alone in an image that was widely circulated prior to the commencement of the event, it has emerged that President Akufo-Addo was seen alone in the picture because he was punctual.



A Senegalese-based reporter with AFP, Jennifer O’Mahony took to Twitter to hail Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being punctual during yesterday’s investiture of former football star, George Oppong Weah as Liberian President.



Elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have tried making political gain out of it by drawing linkage to the controversial ‘cash for seat’



Akufo-Addo has widely received commendation for his act of punctuality.



The swearing-in ceremony saw West African Presidents such as President Allasane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire; Togolese President; Faure Gnassingbe, President of Niger; Mahamadou Issoufou, Senegalese President; Macky Sall, Guinean President; Alpha Conde, and the President of Mali; Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, among others in attendance