Akufo-Addo To Rename Wa Poly After Dr. Hilla Limann

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed plans by government to name Wa Polytechnic after the late President of the 3rd Republic, Dr Hilla Limann.



The renaming will be done after the conversion of the Polytechnic into a Technical University and parliament’s approval of the proposal of the name change.



“The governing Council of Wa Polytechnic in the Upper West Region, in its meeting on 18th January unanimously proposed to the dynamic Minister for Education that the institution should be renamed after Dr Hilla Limann. The Minister has sought my view on this, and I have indicated to him my happy agreement to this proposal. Once the parliamentary process has been completed, the Wa polytechnic will henceforth be called the Hilla Limann Polytechnic. The name will remain with the conversion of the polytechnic into a technical university,” Mr Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday, January 23, at the 20th anniversary of the death of the late ex-president who hails from Gwolu in the Upper West Region.



Meanwhile, wife of the late ex-president, Dora Fulera Liman has said that she never regrets marrying a politician who would later become President of Ghana. She said the late diplomat and scholar exposed her to exciting but challenging experiences.



Speaking at the 20th anniversary of the death of Dr Limann, the former First Lady said although there were difficult moments when her late husband decided to lead the Peoples National Party (PNP), they stood against all odds to attain higher heights devoid of corruption.





