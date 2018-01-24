Delle for President?

Related Stories Professor Edmund Delle, the skin specialist and owner of Rabito Clinic, appears to have come to the conclusion that it is time to translate his dream into reality.



Sources in the Convention People’s Party (CPP) which he chairs say that he has carefully weighed himself and his options and come to an interesting conclusion that he will be a better President than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He is obviously not impressed by the implementation difficulties of the Free SHS policy, the borrowing of millions of dollars under the guise of raising bonds, the vigilantism of the governing party and the general pace of keeping elections promises.



Simply put Dr. Delle, does not want to remain as the National Chairman of the Convention Peoples Party.



He wants to move up the ladder to become the Presidential candidate of the CPP and eventually the President of the Republic of Ghana



Many questions arise from this apparent ill-considered decision. First, what has Professor Delle done as chairman of the CPP to make him think that the party will accept him as its falgbearer in 2020?



Is Professor Delle guided by the experience of Comrade Samia Nkrumah who attempted to become the Presidential candidate of the party after serving as National Chairperson? Can Professor Delle avoid the fate of Samia Nkrumah?



Is professor Delle convinced that he can beat Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election and if not, why is he desperately trying to join the race for the presidency?



In any case, only two weeks ago, Professor Delle was heard praising His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to the high heavens describing him as a sagacious leader who is ready to listen to the opposition.



Could there be other reasons for the Professor’s decision to try to become President of Ghana and what may those reasons be?



It will be interesting to see and hear Professor Delle on the political platform putting forward arguments to the effect that Ivor Greenstreet, who he has praised on many occasions is unfit to lead the CPP.



What will Professor Delle claim to be the source of his loss of confidence in Ivor Greenstreet? The other tough task for Professor Delle would be a possible re-entry into the presidential race by Comrade Samia Nkrumah who effectively campaign to make the old Professor Chairman of the CPP.







