Bawumia Got A Shock After Akufo-Addo Announced His 2020 Bid - Namoale

Related Stories Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale has blamed the ailment of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to a shock he suffered following an announcement by President to go for a second term in 2020.



“There was a meeting at the Flagstaff House and President Akufo-Addo said he wanted to attend the investiture of George Weah in Liberia so that when he is being sworn into office during his second term, he will also extend the same gesture by gracing his investiture. Bawumia suffered a shock after his Blood Pressure”, he revealed on Home-based TV.



According to him, his sources at the Presidency revealed that Medical Doctors stabilized him but wondered why they did not him to Akosombo or Walewale where there are presidential lodges for him to rest but decided to waste resources flying him to the UK at the expense of the taxpayer.



“If the NPP had commissioned the Legon Hospital, they would have been no need to take him to UK. You detain him at Ridge or Korle Bu hospital and restrict people from visiting him except his wife.



He accused the government of wasting state resources by chatting a flight to jet him to UK to treat common BP that can be dealt with if he is allowed to rest in any of the Presidential villas in the country.



“Just because of the wanton dissipation of the taxpayer’s money, the NPP decided to chat a flight to take him to UK. Not because of the GDP he was thinking about but just because of the shock Akufo-Addo will be running in 2020.