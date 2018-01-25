Disclose What Killed Prof. Mills Before Asking Of Bawumia’s Health Status - NPP to NDC

Related Stories The Acting Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has described calls by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for government to disclose the health status of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to Ghanaians as illogical.



According to him, the opposition NDC lacks the moral right to make such calls since they blatantly refused to disclose what killed late President J.E.A Mills to Ghanaians who were demanding to know the cause of his death till date.



Vice president Dr Bawumia was taken ill last Friday, January 19, 2018 and was sent to the hospital for treatment.



Government through the Chief of Staff Frema Abena Opare later issued a statement indicating that the Vice president had been flown to UK for treatment and also takes some time off his busy schedule to rest.



But members of the opposition NDC have raised concerns over the issue with a call on the government to disclose what is actually wrong with the second gentlemen.



However, speaking on Oman FM’s political analysis program Boiling Point, Adomako Baafi chastised the opposition NDC and called on the party to disclose the cause of Prof Mills’ death before demanding to know what is actually wrong with the vice President.



“Bring Prof Mills’ death certificate or autopsy report out before you ask what is wrong with Dr Bawumia,” he told the NDC.



He alleged that the opposition NDC feel threatened by the existence of the vice president and therefore wishing that some misfortune happens to him.