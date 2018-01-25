Amidu’s Appointment: Kennedy Agyapong Warns NPP

Related Stories Member Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency and New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong has waded into the appointment of Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin. A.B.K Amidu as the Special Prosecutor pending parliamentary approval.



The maverick politician who has raised red flags over the choice of the personality who is a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is at a loss as to why members of the party are hailing the appointment indicating that it is a looming disaster about to explode and could scuttle the fortunes of the party in future elections.



“Celebrate Martin Amidu, he will soon come after the very party that appointed him. Martin Amidu is like Circuit Training based on Animal Flow Workouts. You train the animal and one day, one day it will attack and kill its owner. That is what will happen” he revealed on Adom TV.



“Ghanaians are jubilating Martin Amidu. Wow! Because of what Ghanaians want I will not comment. You know how animals are trained in circuits, don’t you? We live in this country to see one day… I shall be vindicated. They do not know what is ahead of them. Go ahead and hail Amidu. The Man who made him a Minister see how he embarrassed him and now a prosecutor? No further comment”, he added.



Mr. Amidu, a man who has earned the nickname ‘Citizen Vigilante’ for his no-nonsense stance and campaign against corruption particularly in his own party National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, was named by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo weeks ago after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House pending parliamentary approval



The Office of the Special Prosecutor will have the mandate to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged corruption under the Public Procurement Act 203 Act 63 and other corruption-related offenses implicating public officers, political office holders and their accomplices in the public sector.