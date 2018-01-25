Related Stories 'Suspended' General Secretary of the People's National Congress (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has slated President Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu for being dormant in the fight against crime in the country.



According to him, the right to lament over incidents of violence and crime doesn't lie with President Akufo-Addo.



Making submissions on the recent attack on the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters where suspected armed robbers stormed the station freeing their colleagues from cell and gunning down a Police Officer, Atik Mohammed wondered what the President is doing to curb the situation.



Expounding on the issue, he stated that he believes the recent spate of criminal attacks stem from the actions of vigilante groups that sprung up in the first year of the Akufo-Addo administration.



He noted that criminals have been emboldened due to the way the President handled the issue.



Atik wants the President to know that "when it comes to issues of security, he laments just like any one of us. The enterprise of lamentation belongs exclusively to Ghanaians. He’s not a shareholder. We have the right to lament. The President isn’t a shareholder of that enterprise. We expect him to take action”.



Touching on the IGP, he said the "IGP doesn’t seem to be proactive. It’s unfortunate but that’s the situation. I mean you don’t wait to do firefighting. Your intelligence should be up there so that you can prevent this before it even happens.”















