Bawumia Not In Hospital...He Is Living In A Small ‘Decent’ London Flat He Rented – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Another close associate of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has confirmed that he is recovering fast from his illness.



Legal Practitioner and a key figure in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has posted a short Facebook comment to suggest that the Vice President is in good health and resting -- not in a hospital as many have been made to think -- but at a decent flat in London.



“I’m in London and have had opportunities to spend some good, jovial and intellectual sweet moments with Dr Bawumia but far from the view of any nurse or doctor; in some small, decent flat he has rented for the very short time he is away here on leave,” he wrote on his Facebook Timeline.



Earlier Thursday, Dr Bawumia’s wife, Samira Bawumia, also posted on Facebook that her husband was well and would be returning to work soon.



Dr Bawumia was suddenly flown to the UK last week for a “medical leave”.



The Information Ministry had said the Vice President was doing well and would resume official duties only when his physicians allowed him to do so.



Details of the Vice President’s illness remains a closely guarded secret.