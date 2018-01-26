I Wasn't Specific On Veep's Return...It Might Even Be Sooner Than A Week - Majority Leader Clarifies

Related Stories Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to return soon to Ghana.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has debunked reports credited to him, claiming Dr. Bawumia will return to the country in a week's time.



Dr. Bawumia was flown out of Ghana to the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday, January 19 for medical attention after reportedly taken ill.



The Veep's medical leave was made known by the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare who announced to the general public.



According to Starr News' Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, he spoke with the Majority Leader who disclosed that the Vice President is in good condition and will return within a week.



“The Vice President really, I’ll tell you that he is okay. But, he has been asked to rest a bit. You know Ghanaians if he should come now, so many people will be trooping to his house and thus he wouldn’t have time to rest,” he told Ibrahim adding “which is why I think the doctors decided that [he should] continue to rest a bit for at least one more week or so before coming", the Majority Leader was quoted.



But speaking in an interview on Peace News @ 6pm, Hon. Mensah-Bonsu placed on record that he never gave such assurance but rather admitted the Vice President has fully recuperated and would be back to Ghana in the least expected time to resume his official duties.



“I said I know from what I’ve heard that he is doing well and will return soon. I didn’t state categorically that he will return in a week’s time because God willing, he could return sooner than the specified period. Frankly, we even thought he would return yesterday or today…So, I know it will not be long and he will come back to resume his work”, he clarified on Peace News.