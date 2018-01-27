Akufo-Addo Has Failed Ghanaians

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini has accused the Akufo-Addo led administration of failing Ghanaians.



According to him, the NPP government made empty promises to Ghanaians prior to winning the December 2016 general elections and yet the government has failed in ensuring that their promises come to pass.



He told journalists that the promises of the then opposition NPP indicated that when they are elected into office, milk and honey will flow in Ghana.



He said the NPP told Ghanaians that Ghana is a rich country and the poverty level is unacceptable.



The Minority Spokesperson for Communications said in the run-up to elections, petrol was sold for GHC15.00 but the then opposition NPP told the people of Ghana that the NDC government was insensitive.



“Today as we speak, petrol is being sold for GHC21.00” he added.



Alhaji Fuseini further indicated that the price of petrol will go up in February.



“They have ruined the life of taxi drivers, ruined the lives of trotro operators, ruined the lives of many people who are in the transport sector just within one year in government” he stressed.



He warned the government not to come to parliament to tell them that they can’t do anything about it because it is all taxes and they can reduce it.