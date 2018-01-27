We Won’t Politicise Bawumia’s Health Condition; We Are Matured - MP

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has taken a swipe at the government over its decision to disclose the health condition of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, describing the move as ‘”premature”, “mischievous” and an “attempt to undermine the Vice President”.



The government on Friday, January 19, 2018 issued a statement announcing that the Vice President has taken ill and was being attended to by his doctors.



“Dr Bawumia, in the early hours of Friday, 19th January reported feeling unwell. He was attended to by his doctors and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation”, the statement indicated.



But in an interview with GhanaWeb, A.B.A Fuseini who expressed sympathy with the Vice President and his family averred that the decision by the government to publicize the health condition of Dr Bawumia was deliberate attempt to belittle him.



“It is not the NDC who put the health of the Vice President in the public domain. It is the NPP. The first statement came from Eugene Arhin from the office of the President. You can recall when they said that Ghanaians should pray for the Vice President. Was it the NDC that issued that statement? If you have planted mischief, you will reap misadventure. They planted that thing whether it was for political mischief or what, we don’t know what is happening in their camp. Whether it was an attempt to undermine the vice President. Many people felt that at that time it was premature but they put it, he said.



Minority won’t politicize Bawumia’s health condition



The Sagnarigu legislator also assured that Minority in Parliament will not seek equalization by politicizing discussions on Vice President Bawumia’s health.



“We (minority) are not about to do politics with his health. Otherwise if we want to invoke their own edict, what they did to the late Professor Mills and we are going to give them a taste of their own medicine, this one would have been worse. We saw what they did to Professor Mills, his health was on the mouths everyday even to the point that they were rumoring his death many time. We saw the dirty politics they did. If we were going to play with this one, we could have done worse but we are more matured, he added.



The Vice President is currently in the United Kingdom on medical leave and report from people close to him including his wife, Samira Bawumia indicate that he is doing well.