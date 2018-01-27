My Passion To Serve NPP Undiluted - Kamal-Deen

Related Stories Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged his supporters, especially the youth to disabuse the notion that the party has discarded him by not giving him an appointment in the government.



He revealed that his passion, zeal and commitment to see a vibrant NPP made him reject an offer made to him by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve in his government.



According to Kamal-Deen, shortly after the NPP won the 2016 election, the President invited and promised him an appointment in government but “I said Mr President, I would love to serve in the party than in government.”



Kamal-Deen Abdulai, who is aspiring to succeed Sammy Awuku as the party’s next National Youth Organiser, made this revelation in Wa in the Upper West Region, when he met a section of the party’s youth in the region to inform them about his decision to contest for the youth organiser position. He had gone to supervise the polling station elections currently ongoing nationwide in the three northern regions where he used the opportunity to interact with some party youth organisers, deputy youth organisers, TESCON executive members and some other party youth groups within the three northern regions.



Recognise me



Recounting the narratives, he stated that “the President called me and told me that Kamal, I will need you to serve in government. I then thanked the President for recognising me and then told him in the face, Mr President, I am sorry but I cannot take this appointment. The President asked me, Kamal why? My response was simple, Mr President, do you remember the turbulence we had to go through for you to become President?



The turbulence at the headquarters, the widespread misunderstanding across the regions and how some of us had to stand firm to calm all the waters for a successful election?



If today, praise be to Allah you are President, already, you have taken Otiko Afisa Djaba out of the party into government, why would you want to take me, Sammy Awuku and John Boadu too out of the party?



Mr President, let us remain in the party and continue to solidify the party because just as we need to form a strong government, we also need to maintain a solid political party. Then the President said, Kamal, thank you.”



Kamal-Deen assured his supporters that “as an ardent Muslim, I believe Allah has His own way of determining people’s destiny and so I believe if he wants me to be the youth organiser, no human being can stop it”.



He urged the NASARA wing of the party to remain steadfast now that NASARA has been elevated to special organ of the party.