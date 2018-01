Related Stories Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Wife, Samira have shared pictures walking the streets of London.



Dr Bawumia is on a medical leave in the United Kingdom (UK) after he took ill in Ghana.



Well as the saying goes: picture says it all...Dr Bawumia in the pictures was beaming with smiles and looking healthy.



Watch video below:













