NANA B Commends Awuku ...Pledges A Clean & Issues-based Campaign

Yesterday, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Sammy Awuku in yet another classy act of leadership invited all of us who have declared interest in running for the National Youth Organizer Office to a special meeting.



The meeting was to ensure that we all commit to running clean, decorous campaigns in this contest. Further to the fruitful interactions at the meeting, I wish to publicly reiterate my unwavering commitment to running the cleanest campaign in this contest ; one based on ideas and will again do all in my ability to keep my support base in strong check towards achieving that purpose.



I have said that, this course does not end at just winning the campaign. It transcends that! It rests on building on the exemplary legacy of Mr. Sammy Awuku in building the most robust youth front on our continent.



Guided by this tall order, I will do all in my ability to ensure that we do not travel a tortuous path in uniting our youth wing after this contest.



for some time now, there have been series of unwarranted and well orchestrated attacks on my person all for this contest. I am equally not oblivious of similar attacks from some of my supporters directed at other aspirants and condemn such acts in no uncertain terms .



However, in the face of these provocations,I will implore all of us to be guided by the example shown by our party's leader and President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He has suffered the height of similar attacks in his political life but has always stayed resolute and focused.



In the ultimate ambition of advancing the interest of our teeming youth, we should keep this contest on ideas. We can't afford to destroy ourselves in this campaign.

I will continue to keep it clean and convivial



Thank you.



#NYAME_NSA_WOMU

#PERFECT_REPLACEMENT



Long live the NPP!

Long live Ghana!



SIGNED

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)