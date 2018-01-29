Call Your Agric Minister To Order – NPP Youth To President Akufo-Addo

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto Related Stories Sharp divisions have emerged in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region ahead of the constituency elections to pick new executives.



A group loyal to one of the factions is demanding Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo- Addo calls Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who is a former lawmaker for the area and current Minister of Food and Agriculture to order.



The faction known as Concerned Electorates in Kwadaso Constituency argued that Dr. Akoto’s activities undermine and denigrate the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah distracting him from achieving his envisaged plans and programs for the constituents.



“Please we need not mention the president’s name here; however, His Excellency should call Dr. Owusu Afriyie to order for the young MP to pursue his agenda for the constituency”. A statement released by the group on Saturday in Kumasi noted.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto on the other hand in a counter press statement released on his behalf by his Special assistant Mr. Frank Amoako has denied the allegations against him.



In his statement, Mr. Amoako described the accusation unfounded, “unwarranted, false, infantile, mischievous and baseless and hence must be thrown into the gutter”.



Meanwhile, the Concerned Electorates of Kwadaso has accused the Hon. Minister for Agriculture of claiming to be ‘Vice President’ of the land.



“It must be noted that the now Defacto Chief of staff (Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto) as he claimed to be, did not in any way contributed to the 2016 elections either in kind or cash before, during and after. In spite of all the reconciliatory efforts embarked upon by the current MP to extend an olive branch to some recalcitrant executives who are being sponsored by Dr. Akoto has proved futile”. The statement added.