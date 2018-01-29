Veep Bawumia Returns This Week - Majority Leader

Related Stories Majority leader and Minster for Parliamentary affairs Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says Vice President H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to arrive in the country this week.



According him, the vice President is well and will return to the country before the week ends.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Programme, the Suame member of Parliament added that he was due to return last week but was advised to take the week off and rest.



"Though I am yet to speak to him, am well informed that he is very well and looking more healthier to begin his daily activities", he added.



A release from the Flagstaff house last Friday indicated that the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was feeliing unwell and thus had undergone some medical tests and observation.



The release which was signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, said the Veep “reported feeling unwell in the early hours of Friday, January 19, 2018”.



“He has since been attended to by his doctors”, the release said.



Dr. Bawumia was at the Presidential press encounter held three days ago at the Flagstaff House.



He was later flown to the United Kingdom to seek better treatment and also have enough time to rest.



Photos and video of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is on a medical leave in London went viral on social media amid claims his health was deteriorating.



Dr. Bawumia who appears healthy in the photos is seen beaming with smiles as he walks the streets of London with his wife, Samira Bawumia.



It comes as some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress speculated that the Vice President’s health was deteriorating and was likely to be replaced by President Akufo-Addo.