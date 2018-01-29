Mike Ocquaye Is Tired – Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Koku Anyidoho says Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye is fed up with acting as President of the republic in the absence of the elected President.



According to Koku Anyidoho, official travels by Nana Akufo Addo outside the country needs to be considered as part of performance of president’s duties.



“I think making Mike Ocquaye acting president is useless because if Nana Addo is still on official duties, he can still perform his duties as president of Ghana. Prof Mike Ocquaye has not said he wants to be president. In fact, he is tired and so Nana Addo should stop burdening him” he said on Neat FM.



Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye was, for the second time in a week, sworn in as acting President of the republic as President Akufo-Addo left for an AU Summit in Ethiopia Saturday.



From last Sunday up until Tuesday, the Speaker enjoyed the privilege of serving as president when both President Nana Akufo Addo and his vice, Dr. Bawumia were out of the jurisdiction.



Akufo-Addo left for the investiture of new Liberian President Oppong Weah in Monrovia while his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is on a medical leave in the UK.



But Mr. Anyidoho argued that the president’s absence does not render him incapable of performing his duty.



He indicated that per the constitution, the Speaker can act as President until Akufo-Addo or Bawumia returns without another swearing-in session.