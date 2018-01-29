Agric Minister Has Nothing To Do With Kwadaso Constituency Issues - Wontumi's Aide

Related Stories The Special Aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dispelled accusations that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is behind controversies surrounding the recent polling station elections in the constituency.



According to him, it is highly absurd for anyone to accuse the hardworking Minister over a mere polling station election.



Andy Owusu stated emphatically that the Minister and former MP for the area had nothing to do with the recent happenings, stressing that Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is busy working on how to revamp Ghana's agricultural sector and does not have time to meddle in polling station elections.



"I have been part and parcel of the Kwadaso Constituency polling station elections from day one and I can state categorically that Dr. Akoto has had nothing to do with", Andy Owusu stated.



The statement by Andy Owusu follows attempts by some elements within the Constituency to rope in the Agric Minister in some fracas that occurred during the voting exercise few days ago.



According to him, any effort to bring in the Food and Agriculture Minister must be seen as a diversionary or perhaps a defeatist approach by some elements to cast doubts on the outcome of the elections.



"It is absurd to think that with this heavy duty on his hand Hon. Dr. Akoto will have time to meddle in Kwadaso local politics, it doesn't even make sense," Andy Owusu said, adding that he deems it a duty to set the records straight because he is aware of everything that has happened in the constituency over the past few weeks.



The Special Aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman also described as outrageous the impression being created that the Minister has issues with the current Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah.



"At least I know that the current MP is virtually like a son to the Minister so why would anyone by any stretch of imagination think that Hon. Dr. Akoto will have issues with someone who treats as a son", He questioned.



He therefore warned feuding parties to direct their grievances to the appropriate quarters and refrain from tarnishing the image of the Agric Minister whom he described as one of the few Ministers who has performed creditably since assuming office.