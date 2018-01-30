Ibrahim Storms Flagstaff House

Related Stories Ibrahim Mahama, younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, reportedly stormed the Flagstaff House last Friday to have a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It is unclear what Ibrahim’s mission was at the presidency, but many are speculating that the meeting might have something to do with the bauxite concession which was handed to his company, Exton Cubic Group Limited, at the tail end of his brother’s presidency in late 2016, which the current government has put on hold.



Ibrahim is also being investigated for a series of deals he allegedly struck under his brother’s presidency, which are said to be inimical to the interest of the state.



Sources claim that he spent close to two hours at the presidency.



Weah’s inauguration



There are speculations that Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, a powerful businessman who owns a chain of companies, including Engineers & Planners, possibly struck the deal to meet the President when the two met at the inauguration of African football legend, George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah President of Liberia last week.



There were pictures of Ibrahim and former President Mahama sitting behind President Akufo-Addo during the inauguration; and in another picture, Ibrahim was seen shaking hands with the President.



