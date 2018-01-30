Prez Must Intervene In Kwabena Agyapong's Issue . . . - Pratt

Related Stories Kwesi Pratt has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to swiftly intervene by resolving the controversies surrounding the suspension of Kwabena Agyapong as General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



There's a hint that embattled Kwabena Agyapong intends picking up forms when the party open nominations for persons wishing to contest various executive positions at the national level.



According to sources, he will be vying for the position of General Secretary and be racing against the Acting General Secretary, John Boadu and possibly former Member of Parliament for Bantama, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Mr. Pratt wondered what the NPP would do if Mr. Agyapong does indeed run for the position.



According to him, though Mr. Agyapong has been suspended, he still remains a member of the party and so his suspension doesn't disqualify him from contesting, which is why there is the need for the President to intervene to avoid any further issues within the NPP.



Mr. Pratt expounded that Mr. Agyapong's suspension has been established by a 3-member Committee within the party to be illegal which then means it's a violation of his right; therefore the NPP "cannot use the suspension to prevent him from contesting. So, these matters have to be resolved properly before Congress. It will be my delight if the President intervenes in the issue to ensure the right thing is done”.



“He still retains all his membership rights and the membership right includes the right to contest for positions in the party. If that’s the case, then what will be the party’s position if he decides to contest for General Secretary?” he questioned.