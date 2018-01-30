Pratt Takes Subtle Dig At Religious Leaders

Related Stories Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt, has chastised religious leaders who publicize their church activities by posting bills across town.



It's however known that as the custom of every church in the country is, posters of the programme have been splashed all over almost every corner of the capital city.



This is why Kwesi Pratt is lambasting religious leader for defacing the capital in such an unrestrained manner.



Mr. Pratt noted that such behaviour is awful and should not be countenanced by authorities.



“You will see a public building, public wall, that has been well constructed. We have used the nation’s money to purchase paint to paint it so well. Then, a certain Pastor who says he communicates with the President daily and so if you’re sick, come and he will heal you; then creates a huge poster and pastes it on the wall. When the crusade is ended and you go to remove the poster, you’ll see how defaced the building has become”, he said to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



He also advised the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to look at ways to check such conduct, and so suggested the Assembly dedicates places for advertisements so that bills could be posted there and not as indiscriminately as it has been done everywhere.











