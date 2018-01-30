Kenya's Raila Odinga Sworn In As 'People's President' - VIDEO

Related Stories Kenyan authorities shut down TV stations to prevent live coverage of a swearing-in event by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted last year's disputed presidential election.



He declared himself the "people's president" in front of thousands of his supporters in the capital, Nairobi. The result of the August general election was annulled following allegations of irregularities. Uhuru Kenyatta won a re-run in October, but Mr Odinga did not take part.



President Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term last November. He warned the media not to cover Tuesday's event and the attorney general said holding such a ceremony amounted to treason.



Watch the video below:





