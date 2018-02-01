Prez Akufo-Addo’s Jet One Of The Most Expensive In Africa?

Related Stories Being President of Ghana comes with many benefits and one of such is enjoying the privilege of flying in the presidential jet.



The plane used by Ghana’s President is the Falcon 900 EX EASY Presidential jet.



President Akufo-Addo’s travels are made in this special jet, specifically meant for the Head of State and other senior government officials.



As a result, a lot of money goes into getting the president the best jet possible, in order to ensure his safety at all times.



But have you ever wondered how much Ghana’s presidential jet costs?



According to a report, Ghana’s presidential jet cost $37 million.



The plane, which has a 16-seater capacity, was acquired in 2010 and has since served all elected presidents.



The three-engine supersonic jet enjoys an extended range of 9000 kilometers which simply means that it can stay airborne for up to 13 hours.



Every president enjoys luxury and the privilege of flying in a such a luxurious jet certainly the dream of many.