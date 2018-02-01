OFFICIAL....Prez To Welcome VEEP Home Today!

Related Stories The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected home today from the United Kingdom.



This is after he took a 12- day medical leave, on the advice of his doctors.



Though the release signed by the Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, Eugene Arhin did not state his time of arrival, it however, indicated that he will be "met on arrival by the President of the Republic HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo".



A couple of days, the Presidency notified the public that the Vice President was feeling unwell and thus had undergone some medical tests and observation.



A release which was signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, said the Veep “reported feeling unwell in the early hours of Friday, January 19, 2018”.



“He has since been attended to by his doctors”, the release said.



Dr. Bawumia was at the Presidential press encounter held days ago at the Flagstaff House, and news of the "medical leave" nearly caused fear and panic among section of the public.



In the wake of speculations that his health was deteriorating and what the opposition claimed was government’s obscurantist antics, pictures and videos of the Vice President who was on medical leave in London, went viral on social media.



Dr. Bawumia, who appeared healthy in the photos was seen beaming with smiles as he took a walk on the streets of London with his wife, Samira Bawumia.



Skeptics even doubted the photos being recent ones, as they argued that though Vice President Bawumia’s visit is not an official state visit, there should have been an official security detail, which was absent in the photos and videos that were released.



But Minister of State in charge of National Security, Hon. Bryan Acheampong dismissed such claims saying the Vice President had a good security cover.



“Whoever thinks that there was no security operatives with Bawumia when he stepped out on the streets of London with his wife, Samira will be doing a big mistake. I can assure you that he had adequate security when he was out on the street of London. The security set up worked perfectly. There is an effective security detail with Dr Bawumia wherever he goes while in the UK. The Vice President has fully obeyed the security set up that had been put in place for him. So far, things have gone the way we planned,” he told the media in an interview.