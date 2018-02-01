Amissah-Arthur Takes Part In NDC Membership Registration Exercise In C/R

Related Stories Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has participated in on-going membership registration exercise in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr. Amissah-Arthur underwent the registration exercise when he visited his hometown at Moree in the Central Region on Friday, February 1, 2018 in line with the programmes by the party’s National Executive Council.



In the process of registering, he interacted with the constituency executives and other stakeholders at Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese district of Central Region.



He also visited Cape Coast South and other branches in the Region to monitor the progress of the registration exercise.



The NDC has begun a re-organisation and re-registration exercise across the country to help the party record their membership and assess other issues affecting the party.



Former President John Dramani Mahama was at Bole-Bamboi in the Northern Region for a similar move earlier this week.



