Prez Akufo-Addo Suspends Upper West Regional Minister

Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has suspended with immediate effect, the Minister for the Upper West Region, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, pending the outcome of the investigation into the unfortunate incidents that occurred at the premises of the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in Wa, on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.



President Akufo-Addo reiterates his commitment to the application of the laws of the land, which must occur without fear or favour, affection or ill-will and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.



The Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Ishaq, will act as Regional Minister in the interim, pending the conclusion of the investigation.









