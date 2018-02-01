Bawumia Must Fight His Sickness “Spiritually” - Islamic Cleric

Related Stories A renowned Islamic Cleric says Vice-President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s health issue is more “spiritual” than just seeking medical treatment.



"Bawumia's health issue is more Spiritual than physical (Medical) that is to say the sickness came as result of spiritual attacks from different angles, although physically it is alleged that it was stress”, he told Peacefmonline.com.



Mallam Shamuna Ustarz Jibreel who is also a Numerologist, Philosopher, and an acclaimed Spiritual hacker had earlier predicted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be hospitalized due to a ‘spiritual’ stone attack during the campaign time.



According to him, “My predictions does not swing from Nana Addo to Dr Bawumia.”



He explained that, Dr. Bawumia’s health issue has similar spiritual background to what is likely to wallop the President which will end him in London for treatment.



The soothsayer however said,“I don’t wish both the President and his vice bad or to be in any horrible health condition.”



“I therefore call on Bawumia’s family members, sympathizers and good wishers to tackle the issue spiritually through prayers, sacrifices and supplications.”



“Finally I caution the President, Martin Lamisi Amidu and Bawumia to be spiritual. Allah knows Best”, he noted.



However, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is set to arrive from London, Thursday, after a sick leave.



He will be met on arrival by the President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo a statement from the Presidency has said.



The time for the arrival was not disclosed.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been out of the country on sick leave for 12 days on the advice of his doctors.



Details about the sickness were sketchy.



However, a statement announcing his departure to the UK on medical leave triggered a lot of speculations and controversy.



Many suggested the sickness was more serious and the government was keeping vital information from Ghanaians.