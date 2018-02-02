I Am Not Corrupt - Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Betty Mould-Iddrisu Related Stories Former Attorney General Betty Mould-Iddrisu says she did nothing wrong when the state failed to put up a defence in the suit filed by businessman Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome over the abrogation of an alleged contract with the government in 2006 for the rehabilitation of three stadiums.



The lack of a defence by the state prosecutors then headed by Mrs Mould-Iddrisu resulted in the businessman Mr Woyome being paid a judgement debt of Gh¢51.2million.



However, Mrs Iddrisu in an interview on Joy FM's personality profile described as "reprobate", accusations of her probable complicity in the payment of the judgement debt.



She said: "A lot of my actions were questioned but the most reprobate of all was when I was accused, even remotely of corruption, that is my lowest moment.



"Because, I know who I am and I am a very proud, strong person. I don't know what corruption is and to be accused of it at that level and for you to become a national figure and for it to be coming on the major headlines in every single newspaper day-in and day-out will try anybody let alone a married woman with children and a family head as I am".



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered businessman, Mr Woyome, to avail himself to be orally crossed examined on how he expended the GH¢51.2 million judgement debt wrongfully awarded to him.



Mr Woyome had, through his lawyers, applied for a review of the court’s earlier decision, which dismissed his application challenging his oral examination.



His application was aimed at halting the oral examination.



But the court in a unanimous decision on Wednesday held that “the application herein is a red herring that counsel for the applicant has just introduced as a further illustration of his delay mechanism.”