Police Caution Suspended Upper West Regional Minister

The Upper West Regional Police Command has cautioned the suspended Regional Minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, for getting 'physical' in the release of the suspects who attacked the office and head of the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) last Wednesday.

He was cautioned after he wrote a statement to the police.



Highly placed police sources said his docket would be referred to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice.





Suspension



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Thursday suspended Alhaji Alhassan from office.



A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, Mr Eugene Arhin, said Alhaji Alhassan would remain on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident that occurred on the premises of the Upper West Regional office of NADMO in Wa on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.



Remand



Meanwhile, the Wa Circuit Court yesterday remanded in prison custody five New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists who were involved in the incident on the NADMO premises.



Issahaku Bongaamwine, Abdulai Hakim, Nuhu Suglo, Seidu Salifu and Osman Kamal are to re-appear on Friday, February 9, 2018. Their pleas were not taken.



They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, threat of harm, assault and stealing following last Wednesday’s violent invasion of the premises of the regional coordinating council where the regional NADMO office is located.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector D.Y. Yeboah, pleaded with the court to commit the accused to custody while investigations continued to arrest other accomplices in the case and put them before the court.



The Presiding Judge, Mr Baah Forson Agyapong, granted the request of the prosecution but asked that it should speed up investigations for a quick run of the case.



National attention



The five, who are before the court, were arrested last Thursday evening following their invasion of the regional NADMO office.



They were among about 30 youth who sought to physically assault the regional NADMO boss, Mr Seidu Sulemana, over issues involving his supervision of the electoral processes in the NPP’s polling station elections in the Wa East Constituency.



In the process, they assaulted his personal security officer, Mr Osman Seidu, who also reported that the group took GH¢5,000 from him.



The case attracted a thick crowd at the court.



Police presence was equally heavy.



On Thursday, 14 of those who participated in the invasion and assault wrote to apologise for their action.