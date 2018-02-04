I Have What It Takes To Mobilize Women For NPP – Sumaila Fatawu

Related Stories For many years in the political history of Ghana, the Women Organizer position in the various political parties have been left for only women to contest; right from Polling Station Executives level, through the Constituency to the National levels.



Even though the Chairman positions have mostly been contested by men over the years, some women have contested for the position of “Chairman”. In 2011 Hon. Samia Yaba Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s First President, contested the Convention Peoples Party’s National Chairmanship and won. In 2010 Hon. Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, former Member of Parliament for Builsa North Constituency, also contested for the Upper East Regional Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party and won; thereby breaking the “code” that made this position look as though it was meant for only men.



In recent time, there has not been any news about a man contesting for the Women Organizer position of any political party, and so, when the posters of 32 year old Sumaila Fatawu, native of Zebilla popped up in Zebilla, in the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region, many residents laughed it off.



Many residents who have seen the poster, initially thought the designer of the poster might have made a mistake and rather sympathized with Sumaila Fatawu for “wasting” his money. Others thought he was just out to create some fun, but Sumaila Fatawu insisted that, he is seriously contesting for the position.



Mr. Fatawu in an interview with the Daily Guide said, the position is not for women alone, just as Chairman or Regional Organizer and Secretary positions are not for men alone.



“I have done my checks and I have been told by learned people in the Party that, I can contest for the position. I think people have assigned this position to only women because, over the years, no man has been brave enough to contest with the women. This time, they will have the shock of their lives. The party women know me and they know what I can do to mobilize more women for the Party in Zebilla Constituency” he noted.



According to him, he is a native and grew up in Zebilla and has dealt with the women in and out of the New Patriotic Party in various ways, which makes him the right Candidate for the position.



“Now they think am joking; when they realize am not joking, they will start begging, but that wouldn’t stop me from grabbing the position and mobilizing more women to support the New Patriotic Party. Let them continue laughing, I will continue working” Sumaila Fatawu assured.



Mr. Fatawu believes he has a lot of advantages over the other women contesting him for the position and he will start unfolding his advantages when the time comes