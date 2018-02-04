Bugri Naabu Begs Contender To Step Down

Related Stories The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has pleaded with his contender to step down and allow him to continue ruling.



The outspoken chairman paid a call to His Royal Majesty,Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa (I), King and President of Gonja Traditional Council over the week to officially inform him of his intention to seek reelection in the upcoming regional election of the NPP.



He was accompanied by some regional executives of the NPP, Damongo constituency executives and other dignitaries.



The regional chairman after declaring his intention to Yagbonwura was on his way out of the palace when he run into Prince Gbanso Busunu.The ambitious young man in his late 20's who has already declared his intention to contest the position of Northern Regional Chairmanship of the NPP and has since flooded social media with his posters.



Bugri Naabu in a short conversation with the young man pleaded with him to rescind his decision and rally his support behind him.



He said,"Let your senior brother continue ruling.Because you will destroy my chances of retaining the seat if you contest.I will need you to rally behind me in Gonjaland to fully go through".



Prince Gbanso has received overwhelming endorsement from members of the NPP both within and outside the country since he declared his intention to contest for the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP.



Many have described his decision as over ambitious considering his age. But he has consistently maintained that age is just a number and that his God is bigger.