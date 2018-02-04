NDC Must Apologise To Bawumia

Related Stories Mr Dennis Amfo Sefah, a member of the Tema West branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on NDC communicators and other opposition members to eat the humble pie by apologising to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I told you so; the NDC and other opposition members have been lying all along about the health status of the Vice President. They said that Dr. Bawumia had been paralysed by stroke, where is the evidence? These people who claimed that they were in comfortable lead in 2016 are never to be trusted.”



Mr Sefah who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said he had maintained that their opponents had nothing to offer than spewing falsehood to create fear and panic in the country.



Following his earlier dismissal of rumours by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the effect that Dr. Bawumia had suffered a debilitating stroke he told the GNA that he was vindicated for holding to that claim even in the midst of opposition.



Mr Sefah who is popularly known as Nana Boakye said: “Now that their wicked speculations have been proven to be lies, I hope they will exercise humility and apologise to Dr Bawumia”.