Prez George Weah To Face Serious Challenges - Islamic Cleric Predicts

Islamic cleric, numerologist, philosopher and acclaimed spiritual hacker, Mallam Sham Una Ustaz Jibreel says Liberian President George Weah will not have a smooth governance.



The soothsayer predicted that “Security and economy will be a major challenge for the new president.”



Liberians witnessed the swearing-in of George Weah as the new president of Liberia, at a packed stadium on the outskirts of Monrovia.



A former international football legend, George Oppong Weah replaces Africa’s first elected female Head of State, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.



According to Mallam Sham Una Ustaz Jibreel, “Based on my spiritual calculations and research, the star of the president, Geoge Weah, tallies with the destiny of the country, Liberia. Thus, he will perform beyond expectation. However, he will get it tough struggling with the security affairs of the nation and a serious economic challenge for one and a half year.”



Weah has already set the ball rolling by reduction government appointees salaries and also taking a 25% pay-cut himself.



Weah says he’s taking the pay-cut due to the “rapidly deteriorating situation of the economy” and the savings will go to a national development fund.



However, Mallam Sham Una Ustaz Jibreel has advised the President Weah and his cabinet to “indulge in serious prayers, sacrifices and supplications to soften the unfortunate wrath.”



