Don't Ignore The Efutu State.... - Akufo-Addo Told

Related Stories PPP Aspiring National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer explanations for not appointing any person from Efutu as part of his government appointees.



According to him, the President has appointed 110 Ministers but none of them was selected from Efutu.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Nana Ofori Owusu cautioned President Akufo-Addo saying "you cannot ignore the Efutu State".



He therefore wants the President to review his Ministerial appointments and include Efutus because they can play a key role in the administration of the economy. Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana