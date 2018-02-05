Let Bawumia Rest . . . . Limit Visits To Him - Afenyo-Markin

Related Stories NPP Member of Parliament for Efutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has asked the current administration to limit visits to the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Presidency.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Afenyo-Markin expressed worry over the incessant visitations to the Vice President since he returned from the United Kingdom after his sick leave.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia needs rest after taking ill and so the people visiting him almost every day and hour should stop in order to allow him to relax himself.



Hon. Afenyo-Markin alluded to the treatment that was meted out to late President Evans Atta Mills, stating that though his demise elicited sorrow, it however didn't stop former President John Dramani Mahama from being sworn-in as Head of State to fill the vacuum.



The MP noted that he or the government shouldn't sit down till something unfortunate happens to Dr. Bawumia before they know that the frequent visits to him would potentially cause major problems to the man's health.



“What kind of governance is it in this country? The political patronage is too much. The person isn’t so well and yet today, you’re visiting; tomorrow, you’re visiting . . . We need to take a critical look at it and limit it because the man is not getting any rest”, he stressed.