We Are Dazed By Finance Minister’s ‘Miracles’ - Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, has admitted that the minority side in parliament is dazed by the miracles of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta since he took over.



He wondered why someone who touts himself as a financial guru now runs the finances of the country on crises basis- a development he observed is very shocking to the minority side in parliament.



“Of course why are we not going to be dazed when the Financial Management of this country now must be managed on crises basis every day? That we no longer have the right to have adequate time to source for cheaper sources of funding. And as a result, the 19.7% the raised in March has become the benchmark interest up to date even though they claim inflation is on a downward target. In fact, it is a lot easier for this government to raise billions than dig wells for us to get dirty water to drink”, he revealed on Radio Gold.



The lawmaker described the Finance Minister as the riskiest and dangerous person to the Financial future of the country who should not be allowed close to the finances of the country.



“He cannot see beyond his nose when it comes to his financial planning and does not keep his bond issuance calendar. If he gives you an issuance calendar, shred it because tomorrow he will come scratching his head he needs to borrow on an emergency. 21.5 billion sole sources of loans have occurred under Ken Ofori-Atta”, he alleged.



According to him, the Finance Minister lied to parliament on the 2.25 Billion dollar bond saying:” “Until you get rid of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta he would destroy everything that Ghana has stood for in the capital market over the last couple of decades,” he alleged.