NPP Has Babies With ‘Sharp Brains’ – Sammi Awuku

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has labelled the youth serving under the President Nana Akufo-Addo led government as babies with brains and not with sharp teeth.



Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, Sammi Awuku said that the difference between the young men and women who served under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government and that of the current breed of young people in the NPP government.



“As coined by the founder of the NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings, he said the NDC had babies with sharp teeth. But on the other hand, when you come to the NPP, we have babies with brains.



“We have young people like John Kumah heading the NEIP, Mustapha Ussif is the Chief Executive at National Service Secretariat, Kofi Baafi is the CEO of Free Zones Authority and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Deputy Minister of Information among others,” Sammy Awuku stated.



According to him, President Nana Addo has impressed him with the youth appointments and how the youth have been directly involved in government under his tenure.



“It is even new to have a young man as an ambassador who is in the person of Mike Oquaye Jnr, He is Ghana’s Ambassador to India. In the past when we talk about the ambassadorial position, it was associated to older people.



“Today, France has a young man as president. It is an evolving process. The interesting difference between NPP young men and women serving in government and the NDC young men who were in government is that there is a clear distinction between babies with sharp teeth and babies with brains when it comes to these two parties,” he said.



He added that “President Nana Addo realized that for the youth to also be involved in our governance system, they may not have the huge experience but don’t rule out their capacity and their passion to also contribute their quota to nation building.”



Sammi Awuku however cautioned the young people in government desist from acts that will drag the reputation of the NPP government in the mud.



“Nana Addo has really impressed me with his youthful appointments. But I want to tell my fellow young brothers and sister in these positions that to whom much is given, much is expected. They should also know that since the President has put his faith in them, they should realize that the whole country has also put their faith in them. Their decisions and actions while they are in office should be to support our president and our government,” he disclosed.





