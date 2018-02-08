Akufo-Addo Speaks Ewe In Parliament

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo brought his Ewe side alive in Parliament on Thursday when he delivered the state-of-the-nation address.



The president was in the House to fulfill Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



In his close-to-two-hour address, President Akufo-Addo stressed on the great strides his government has taken in revamping the economy.



He cited the ongoing Eastern Corridor roads, boost to the economy through gross domestic product growth, reduction in budget deficit, the introduction of the free senior high school police and others as evidence of efforts to grow the country.



“That which is important you cook in an important pot,” he emphasised.



But he craved the indulgence of the Members – especially those from the Volta caucus – to convey that message in Ewe.



“Nuveve la, wo da ne le ze veve me.”



He repeated the Ewe translation much to jeers from members of Parliament.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, in his remarks, called on his deputy, James Klutse Avedzi, to translate the president’s vernacular correctly for the records in the Hansard.



