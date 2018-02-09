Minority Didn't ‘Boo’ Nana Konadu - JJ Debunks Reports

Related Stories Former Deputy Power Minister and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor has denied claims that the Minority ‘booed’ at Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, wife of Ex-President Rawlings during Thursday's State of the Nation Address (SONA).



President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday appeared before Parliament to deliver his second State of the Nation Address since the inception of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Delivering a speech on the floor of the House, the President, in his introductory remarks; acknowledged the presence of some dignitaries at the function.



He made mention of Ex-Presidents John Dramani Mahama, J.A Kufour and JJ Rawlings who were all received with warm response from both sides of the House.



But according to reports and what was showed on national television, the introduction of Mrs. Agyemang Konadu, founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP), was met with murmurings and unpleasant sounds from the bench of the Minority which many have found unfortunate.



Explaining reality of what transpired during that session of the SONA, Hon. Jinapor told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the Minority didn't murmur nor boo the former first lady but rather kept silent when she was introduced to the House.



He recounted that it is true that the Minority welcomed former President Mahama with loud cheers and shouts and did similar for Mr. Rawlings, though admitting the latter's wasn't as loud in comparison to Mr. Mahama's.



But when it came to the turn of Mrs. Konadu, "We just kept silent. Nowhere did we boo her. It was the Majority that was shouting when her name was called but the Minority simply kept mute. That's what we did. So, the media reports are not accurate."