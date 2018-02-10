BNI Releases Man Accused Of Taking Photos of ‘Mahama Bulletproof’ Cars

Related Stories The Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) has released the man who was arrested for allegedly taking and leaking pictures of some bulletproof vehicles procured by the Mahama-led government for the presidency prior to the end of its tenure.



Onua FM reported Friday morning that the 28- year-old man, Andy Abraham, had been picked up by the BNI for taking pictures of the vehicles and circulating same on social media.



The man, who works with AVIANS at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, left home for work Tuesday and never returned.



In an interview on Onua FM, a brother of Andy said when the wife of the missing man called AVIANS, she was told by some of his colleagues that he has been picked up by the BNI for taking pictures of government vehicles, which arrived at the Kotoka International Airport, and sent to it to a radio station.



The brother indicated that the family called his phone several times but no answer though it rang.



Pictures of the 34 vehicles, 10 of which are bulletproof, went viral on social media after it arrived at the Kotoka International Airport. Andy Abraham was accused of taking the pictures and sharing them on social media.



He was thus invited by the BNI and detained until 3news.com and its affiliate broke the story.



‘Mistaken identity’



Speaking to Onua FM Friday evening Andy’s brother (name withheld), said his brother has been released by the BNI .



“I can tell you that at this moment that we are talking, my brother has been released and asked to go and dress up so that we take him away. But we are told to report at the BNI Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for further checks,” he told Onua FM.



According to the relative, the BNI released Mr. Abraham on the grounds of mistaken identity, adding that “We have been assured that the perpetrator will be found, while apologies were rendered to my brother profusely.”