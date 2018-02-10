Akufo-Addo Is Suffering From Bawumia’s ‘Empty Analysis’ – Isaac Adongo

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo has ‘attacked’ President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for claiming his government has saved GH¢800 million from restricted tenders.



Delivering the Second State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 8, 2018, the President disclosed that his government rejected 179 representing 52 percent of the 346 Requests for Restricted Tenders in 2017 and approved only 167 (48%).



President Akufo-Addo stressed, “394 Sole Sourcing Requests were made, out of which 223 (56.6%) were approved, and 171 (43.4%) were rejected. The savings, made over the year as a result, amounted to some GH¢800 million.”



In response to the President’s assertions, the Bolgatanga Central legislator said the First Gentleman of the land has been affected by the “empty analysis” syndrome which is a “disease” of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“The President is now suffering from Dr Bawumia's empty analysis. If your ministers inflate contracts and 44% of these contracts are rejected from being pushed through sole sourcing, how can you just put the proposed contract sums together and say you have saved the state those monies?” Mr. Adongo queried.



He further advised the President to rather report his Ministers who are responsible for the inflated contracts to the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and be held in cells for prosecution by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



It is only when you then contract those projects through competitive tendering at a Lower contract price that you can describe the difference as savings.



Even then, how can you save the state money when it is your own ministers and Government who inflated the contract sums to defraud the state?



Instead of claiming savings from your own fraudulent conduct, the President should have been reporting the names of those ministers who submitted the inflated contracts for sole sourcing and which BNI cells are holding them in wait for Martin Amidu.