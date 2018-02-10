2018 SoNA: Akufo-Addo Failed - Murtala

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Nantong, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed says President Akufo-Addo failed to give Ghanaians the ‘true state of the economy’ on Thursday.



“He wasted an opportunity he gets once a year on praise-singing…” he indicated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 8th February, 2018, presented his second State of The Nation Address (SoNA) to parliament.



Addressing Members of Parliament, former Presidents, government officials and other dignitaries who were gathered in the House, President Akufo-Addo touted his government’s achievements within its first year in office in a speech which was broadcast across the country.



However, Murtala contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji said: “the President instead of telling the people of this country the true state of our economy, engaged to a very large extent in praise-singing. Praising-singing because he singled out his ministers for praises and for me that was the highest level of mediocre”



“He (Akufo-Addo) started with the Vice President, Minister of Employment; who has not created any job, first Vice President; I am referring to the Senior Minister, Osafo Maafo, Minister for Regional Reorganisation & Development; Dan Botwe, Minister for local government; Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Aviation; what has the minister done? Minister for communication, Ursula Owusu, Minister of Health…”



According to Ibrahim Murtala, Akufo-Addo praised his ministers ‘just to justify’ the ‘needless’ appointment of the 110 appointees and asked that he (President) leaves the assessment of his ministers to Ghanaians.