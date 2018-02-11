 
 

Amissah -Arthur Cautions Nana Addo On Electoral Commission And NPP Vigilante
 
11-Feb-2018  
Former Vice President of  the Republic of Ghana  His Excellency  kwesi  Amissah – Arthur, has  called on President Akufo-Addo  to tread cautiously  on the  current on-going  impasse at  Ghana’s Electoral Commission. 

Mr Amissah –Arthur  said  the President  must assure us that whatever the problem is, it’s not for partisan advantage because a lot of people feel that they are looking for a way to get rid of an independent minded balanced individual in order to impose on the Electoral Commission who will do their bidding.

 He said at 2018 State of the Nation’s Address he didn’t see the President saying anything about the on-going problems about the leadership crisis at the Electoral Commission that is one of the most crucial, agencies that assures the people of Ghana free elections.

 He said he doesn’t know what the current Electoral Commission has done to invite the eye of the government.

The former Vice President also used the opportunity to talk about the current security situation in the country that’s disturbing and alarming.

He said when he travels  outside Ghana quite a lot of people are worried  about the insecurity that’s going on; political vigilante groups that are able to defy the police and  the judiciary and go and get their people out.

He said all they  get is  a little  slap on their wrist , but he didn’t hear  the President  say anything about it  during the 2018 State of the Nation’s Address.

As a nation, he said we need to be proactive at this time in our country, because people feel afraid and suspect that a lot of criminal activities of armed robberies are sponsored through political vigilante groups.

The former Vice said he doesn’t know if that’s true, but that’s the concern of people, then it extends to ethnic conflicts and so on, so if this thing is not tackled, it will have ramifications  for all manner of things.
 
 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com
 
 

