Amissah -Arthur Cautions Nana Addo On Electoral Commission And NPP Vigilante

Related Stories Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency kwesi Amissah – Arthur, has called on President Akufo-Addo to tread cautiously on the current on-going impasse at Ghana’s Electoral Commission.



Mr Amissah –Arthur said the President must assure us that whatever the problem is, it’s not for partisan advantage because a lot of people feel that they are looking for a way to get rid of an independent minded balanced individual in order to impose on the Electoral Commission who will do their bidding.



He said at 2018 State of the Nation’s Address he didn’t see the President saying anything about the on-going problems about the leadership crisis at the Electoral Commission that is one of the most crucial, agencies that assures the people of Ghana free elections.



He said he doesn’t know what the current Electoral Commission has done to invite the eye of the government.



The former Vice President also used the opportunity to talk about the current security situation in the country that’s disturbing and alarming.



He said when he travels outside Ghana quite a lot of people are worried about the insecurity that’s going on; political vigilante groups that are able to defy the police and the judiciary and go and get their people out.



He said all they get is a little slap on their wrist , but he didn’t hear the President say anything about it during the 2018 State of the Nation’s Address.



As a nation, he said we need to be proactive at this time in our country, because people feel afraid and suspect that a lot of criminal activities of armed robberies are sponsored through political vigilante groups.



The former Vice said he doesn’t know if that’s true, but that’s the concern of people, then it extends to ethnic conflicts and so on, so if this thing is not tackled, it will have ramifications for all manner of things.





