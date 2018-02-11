Amissah –Arthur on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 SoNA

Related Stories The Immediate Past Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Kwesi Amissah- Arthur has stated that, he’s had significant challenges and problems of understanding the State of the Nations Address by President Nana Akuffu Addo.



Mr Amissah Arthur made the statement on Friday when he granted an interview to the press on his views on the current situation in the country and the State of the Nations Address.



He said President Nana Addo, should have admitted to some of the problems that he’s had in achieving the objectives that he laid out to the nation a year ago. And that The President has a number of people working for him so they should have implemented programmes that are at the heart of his government for a year.



Mr Amissah Arthur who was not impressed with President Akufo-Addo’s delivery, said the President must try to mobilise the country to support him because nobody says that the job is an easy task.



The Former Vice President Stated that it’s a very difficult task but the President must use the political capital, so that he can mobilise to achieve his vision for the country .



Mr Amissah –Arthur said when he heard him extoling his ministers that they are all geniuses, he was surprised, he doesn’t admit to any problems even though a number of his flagship programmes have not been implemented.



Mr Kwesi Amissah –Arthur said, “what about the ministers who were not given the accolades, how are they supposed to feel when there is a reshuffle? So it means that the ministers who have been praised don’t have any problem and weakness that they have to improve upon?



