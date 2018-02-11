I Am Sorry… – Martin Amidu Apologizes To Friends, Well-Wishers

Martin Amidu Related Stories Nominee for Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has apologised to friends and well-wishers who will not be able to attend his vetting on Tuesday.



Mr Amidu will be appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on 13th February 2018 and according to him, he has already been inundated with endless calls from chiefs, friends and well-wishers from all over the country wishing to attend my nomination approval hearing.



In a statement, he said: "I am sorry I have no control over the number of well-wishers or spectators allowed to personally attend such public nomination hearings. I hope the members of the public who have contacted me for invitation cards will forgive my inability to invite more than the permissible number allowed me".



Read the full statement below.



THE NOMINEE FOR SPECIAL PROSECUTOR IS SORRY THAT ONLY A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE CAN BE INVITED TO THE PUBLIC HEARING



As the days to the public hearing of my nomination approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on 13th February 2018 as the Special Public Prosecutor approaches, I have been inundated with endless calls from chiefs, friends and well-wishers from all over the country wishing to attend my nomination approval hearing.



Unfortunately, the letter written from the Parliamentary Service inviting me “to appear before the Committee at its public hearing on Tuesday, 13th February, 2018 at 10:00a.m. in Committee Rooms 1-3, New Parliamentary Office Complex, Parliament House, Accra” with an attached Notes for Nominees, which limits the number of “supporters of the Nominee that will be allowed at the venue for the Public Hearing.” Consequently, only a limited number of invitation cards were given to me for the purpose which I have already distributed on a first call basis whether or not I knew the caller personally. The notes also prohibit drummers and dancers from entering the venue for the public hearing.



Accordingly, I wish to appeal to all Ghanaians who would have wished to attend the public hearing of my nomination approval in person whom I have been unable to send or give an invitation card, to instead participate in my nomination hearing by viewing the event on television should it be telecast live or replayed after the public hearing. This will enable me to comply with the Notes for Nominees attached to my invitation for the public hearing. I am sorry I have no control over the number of well-wishers or spectators allowed to personally attend such public nomination hearings. I hope the members of the public who have contacted me for invitation cards will forgive my inability to invite more than the permissible number allowed me.



One thing I know from the outpouring of support for the President’s nomination of my humble self as the Special Public Prosecutor is that if the President’s wishes were put to a national referendum, all the 275 constituencies of the country will return an overwhelmingly positive endorsement for his choice. But the Office of the Special Public Prosecutor Act (Act 959) gives the power of approval to the Parliament and it is important that everyone complies with the Act and the instructions issued by the Committee for the public hearing. Only two outcomes are possible after the public hearing – to approve or disapprove the President’s nominee. Whatever the outcome, I will have nothing personally to win or lose. I accordingly urge every Ghanaian unable to attend the hearing personally to stay calm and await the outcome. I will forever remain grateful for the outpouring of support across the country on the occasion of the President’s announcement of my nomination for approval as Special Prosecutor.



Martin A. B. K. Amidu



11th February 2018