 
 

 Home   >   Politics   >   Politics   >   201802   >   NDC Will Never Come To Power Again – Wontumi







NDC Will Never Come To Power Again – Wontumi
 
<< Prev  |  
 
12-Feb-2018  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has emphatically stated on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that, “NDC will never come to power again.” 

He explained that, “What President Nana Addo is doing for Ghana now is marvelous. This man [President Nana Addo] should rather be a President for Africa. He is very capable of changing the whole of Africa with his style of leadership”. 

To him, the NDC has no chance in Ghana’s politics again after “Wasting an opportunity given to them by Ghanaians”. 

“The idea to bring Mahama back to contest the 2020 election will be disastrous for the NDC. They have no chance in Ghana’s politics”, he told host Akwasi Aboagye.
 
 
 
Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Ambrose_wash
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 