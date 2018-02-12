NDC Will Never Come To Power Again – Wontumi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has emphatically stated on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that, “NDC will never come to power again.”



He explained that, “What President Nana Addo is doing for Ghana now is marvelous. This man [President Nana Addo] should rather be a President for Africa. He is very capable of changing the whole of Africa with his style of leadership”.



To him, the NDC has no chance in Ghana’s politics again after “Wasting an opportunity given to them by Ghanaians”.



“The idea to bring Mahama back to contest the 2020 election will be disastrous for the NDC. They have no chance in Ghana’s politics”, he told host Akwasi Aboagye.